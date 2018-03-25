Sisters of GloryFormed 1994. Disbanded 1995
The Sisters of Glory was a US gospel band that included Thelma Houston, CeCe Peniston, Phoebe Snow, Lois Walden and Albertina Walker. After performing for the Pope John Paul II in Rome at the Vatican, the quintet released their only album entitled Good News in Hard Times, which scored at number twenty-nine on the U.S. Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart in 1995.
How I got over
Sisters of Glory
How I got over
How I got over
