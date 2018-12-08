Alberta HunterBorn 1 April 1895. Died 17 October 1984
Alberta Hunter (April 1, 1895 – October 17, 1984) was an American jazz singer and songwriter who had a successful career from the early 1920s to the late 1950s, and then stopped performing. After twenty years of working as a nurse, in 1977 Hunter successfully resumed her popular singing career until her death.
I've Got A Mind To Ramble
Take Your Big Hands Off
Remember My Name
My Castle's Rockin'
Always
Sweet Georgia Brown
My Handy Man
Darktown Strutters Ball
Sugar
A Good Man Is Hard To Find
I'm Having a Good Time
My Handy Man Ain't Handy No More
Stars fell on Alabama
My Handyman ain't Handy
