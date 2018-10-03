Herman Dune is a Swedish-French act based in San Pedro, California. Herman Dune has been described as INDIE-ROCK, ANTI-FOLK, FOLK-ROCK, ALTERNATIVE, AMERICANA and ALT-COUNTRY.

The band have been compared to The Velvet Underground, Lucinda Williams or The Silver Jews. Herman Dune is currently fronted by David Ivar Herman Dune, founder of the Herman Dune name in the early 1990s.

John Peel (Legendary BBC1 DJ, who created the PEEL SESSIONS) once claimed to recognize Herman Dune guitars the fastest and Jolie Holland called Herman Dune "The Leonard Cohen I know".

David Ivar is also a painter and shows his art around the world, from Miami Art Basel to the Paris FIAC.

Herman Dune has associated with Turner Cody, James Levy, or Caitlin Rose.

Herman Dune started as a trio with brothers David Ivar and André singing and writing, and drummer Omé, David Ivar's childhood friend. From 2000, they released They Go To The Woods (2000 Shrimper) - Turn Off The Light (2000 Prohibited)

In 2001, Drummer Neman joined Herman Dune for all subsequents albums: Switzerland Heritage (Prohibited), Mash Concrete Metal Mushroom (Shrimper), Mas Cambios (Track & Field), Not On Top (Track & Field).