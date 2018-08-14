Hamish MilneBorn 27 April 1939
Hamish Milne
1939-04-27
Hamish Milne Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamish Milne (born 27 April 1939, Salisbury) is a British pianist known for his advocacy of Nikolai Medtner.
Milne studied at Bishop Wordsworth's School in Salisbury and then at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where he now teaches, and later in Italy under Guido Agosti.
In the 1970s, Milne was the first pianist to offer a comprehensive survey of the piano music of Medtner since the composer made his own records in the 78s era.
Invitation to the Dance, Op.65
Carl Maria von Weber
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (2nd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Quintet (D.667) in A maj "Trout";3rd mvt
Franz Schubert
Four Skazki Op 34
Nikolai Karlovich Medtner
Piano Quintet in A major, D 667, 'Trout' (3rd mvt)
Franz Schubert
Prelude in B minor, BWV855a
Johann Sebastian Bach
Rondo brillant in E flat major, Op 62, 'La Gaîté'
Carl Maria von Weber
Youthful Rapture
Percy Grainger
Horn Trio Op 38 (Allegro)
Bernard George Stevens
Piano Trio
Bernard George Stevens
Sonata No. 2 In G Major Op.39 (Allegretto)
Anton Rubinstein
Study No 4 (Melodisch-Contrapunktische Studien, Op 137)
Ignaz Moscheles
Invitation to the dance - rondo brillant Op.65 for piano
Hamish Milne
Melodisch-contrapunktische Studien op 137 No 4
Hamish Milne
Piano Concerto No 1, The Song of Gwyn ap Nudd, Op 52, 3rd movement
Hamish Milne
4th movement from Cello sonata in E major Op.121
Ignaz Moscheles
Skazki Tales of Elves
Medtner & Hamish Milne
