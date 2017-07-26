Geraint EvansBorn 16 February 1922. Died 19 September 1992
Geraint Evans
1922-02-16
Geraint Evans Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Geraint Llewellyn Evans (16 February 1922 – 19 September 1992) was a Welsh bass-baritone noted for operatic roles including Figaro in Le nozze di Figaro, Papageno in Die Zauberflöte, and the title roles in Falstaff and Wozzeck. He sang more than 70 different roles in a career that lasted from his first appearance at Covent Garden in 1948 to his farewell there in 1984.
Geraint Evans Tracks
Peter Grimes, Act 2: "Fool to let it come to this!; People!... No I will speak!"
Benjamin Britten
Don Giovanni, K.527 Act I, Scena 2: Madamina, il catalogo è questo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro, Act I_ Bravo, Signor Padrone!
Geraint Evans
The Yeomen of the Guard: I have a song to sing O!
Arthur Sullivan
Tit Willow (The Mikado)
Arthur Sullivan
Oh! A private buffoon (The Yeomen of the Guard)
Geraint Evans
Non Piu Andrai - Mozart
Geraint Evans
Peter Grimes (extract)
Peter Pears
Lord God Of Abraham
Geraint Evans
Rhan o'r opera Falstaff
Geraint Evans
Peter Grimes - Opera In 3 Acts Op.33
Benjamin Britten
Credo
Geraint Evans
Past BBC Events
Proms 1964: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1949: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
