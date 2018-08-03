Robert Franklin Palmer Jr. (June 19, 1945 – November 20, 1997) was an American writer, musicologist, clarinetist, saxophonist, and blues producer. He is best known for his books, including Deep Blues; his music journalism for The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine; his work producing blues recordings and the soundtrack of the film Deep Blues; and his clarinet playing in the 1960s band the Insect Trust. A collection of his writings, Blues & Chaos: The Music Writing of Robert Palmer, edited by Anthony DeCurtis, was published by Simon & Schuster on November 10, 2009.