Robert PalmerMusic critic and producer. Born 19 June 1945. Died 20 November 1997
Robert Palmer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-06-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5a1b969-1a58-4df3-ac24-40c67462edf2
Robert Palmer Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Franklin Palmer Jr. (June 19, 1945 – November 20, 1997) was an American writer, musicologist, clarinetist, saxophonist, and blues producer. He is best known for his books, including Deep Blues; his music journalism for The New York Times and Rolling Stone magazine; his work producing blues recordings and the soundtrack of the film Deep Blues; and his clarinet playing in the 1960s band the Insect Trust. A collection of his writings, Blues & Chaos: The Music Writing of Robert Palmer, edited by Anthony DeCurtis, was published by Simon & Schuster on November 10, 2009.
