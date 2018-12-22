Matthew KanerMatthew Jacob Kaner. Born 8 September 1986
Matthew Kaner Performances & Interviews
- Composer in 3: Glints in the Waterhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j6r81.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04j6r81.jpg2016-11-28T10:32:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3's Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04j6rk7
Composer in 3: Glints in the Water
- 'A synthesis of the old and the new'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gvqzq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gvqzq.jpg2016-11-18T11:42:00.000ZLucie Skeaping with composers Matthew Kaner and Caroline Shaw, and performer Liam Byrne.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gvqzy
'A synthesis of the old and the new'
- Composer in 3: Reframehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gb5jf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gb5jf.jpg2016-11-14T16:37:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3's Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gb5p4
Composer in 3: Reframe
- Composer in 3: Echoes in the Stillnesshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flcd7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04flcd7.jpg2016-11-08T10:59:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3's Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04flcgl
Composer in 3: Echoes in the Stillness
- Composer in 3: Concerto for Four Baroque Violinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy31y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy31y.jpg2016-11-02T11:09:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3’s Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dy32s
Composer in 3: Concerto for Four Baroque Violins
- Composer in 3: The Red-Crowned Cranehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d6bz1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d6bz1.jpg2016-10-25T15:49:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3’s Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d434y
Composer in 3: The Red-Crowned Crane
- Composer in 3: Fixations for Pianohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c9x8n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c9x8n.jpg2016-10-17T13:59:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3’s Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c9x8x
Composer in 3: Fixations for Piano
- Composer in 3: Contemplations on Kafkahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bqjp2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bqjp2.jpg2016-10-11T16:27:00.000ZMatthew Kaner is Radio 3’s Embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bqjpk
Composer in 3: Contemplations on Kafka
- Matthew Kaner audio diary: Lucerne Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bb21w.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bb21w.jpg2016-10-10T16:37:00.000ZBBC Radio 3’s embedded Composer in 3, in partnership with Sound and Music, gives a unique insight into the working life of a young composer as he workshops a new orchestral work.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bml3p
Matthew Kaner audio diary: Lucerne Festival
Matthew Kaner Tracks
