Tom Hingley and the Lovers
Tom Hingley and the Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlcg.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d59df0f9-3f33-4e45-b2d8-82a3f739cc87
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lovers were a British alternative rock band formed by singer Tom Hingley (of Inspiral Carpets), brothers Steve Hanley (bass guitar) and Paul Hanley (drums) (both former members of The Fall), keyboardist Kelly Wood and guitarist Jason Brown. Brown was initially replaced by Rahman Baloch and Andrew Tarling joined on guitar in 2012 for their final dates.
Their first album, Abba Are The Enemy, was released in 2004. The follow up, Highlights was released in March 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Happiness (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
Tom Hingley and the Lovers
Happiness (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlcg.jpglink
Whole (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
Tom Hingley and the Lovers
Whole (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlcg.jpglink
Whole (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
Prayer Wheel (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
Tom Hingley and the Lovers
Prayer Wheel (6 Music Session, 30 Mar 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlcg.jpglink
Soulfire 6 Music Session 30/03/2002
Tom Hingley and the Lovers
Soulfire 6 Music Session 30/03/2002
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlcg.jpglink
Soulfire 6 Music Session 30/03/2002
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist