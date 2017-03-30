The Lovers were a British alternative rock band formed by singer Tom Hingley (of Inspiral Carpets), brothers Steve Hanley (bass guitar) and Paul Hanley (drums) (both former members of The Fall), keyboardist Kelly Wood and guitarist Jason Brown. Brown was initially replaced by Rahman Baloch and Andrew Tarling joined on guitar in 2012 for their final dates.

Their first album, Abba Are The Enemy, was released in 2004. The follow up, Highlights was released in March 2008.