Little Willie JohnBorn 15 November 1937. Died 26 May 1968
Little Willie John
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d59ce86d-2cc3-49be-be12-3eb4dde6e1ed
Little Willie John Biography (Wikipedia)
William Edward "Little Willie" John (November 15, 1937 – May 26, 1968) was an American R&B singer who performed in the 1950s and early 1960s. He is best known for his successes on the record charts, with songs such as "All Around the World" (1955), "Need Your Love So Bad" (1956), and "Fever" (1956). An important figure in R&B music of the 1950s, John was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Little Willie John Performances & Interviews
Little Willie John Tracks
Sort by
All Around The World
Little Willie John
All Around The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Around The World
Last played on
Fever
Little Willie John
Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fever
Last played on
I'm Shakin'
Little Willie John
I'm Shakin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Shakin'
Last played on
Talk To Me
Little Willie John
Talk To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me
Last played on
Do You Love Me
Little Willie John
Do You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Love Me
Last played on
Need Your Love So Bad
Little Willie John
Need Your Love So Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me, Talk To Me
Little Willie John
Talk To Me, Talk To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me, Talk To Me
Last played on
Now You Know
Little Willie John
Now You Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now You Know
Last played on
Spasms
Little Willie John
Spasms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spasms
Last played on
Do Something For Me
Little Willie John
Do Something For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Something For Me
Last played on
Leave My Kitten Alone
Little Willie John
Leave My Kitten Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leave My Kitten Alone
Last played on
Never Let Me Go
Little Willie John
Never Let Me Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Let Me Go
Last played on
Let Them Talk
Little Willie John
Let Them Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Them Talk
Last played on
No Regrets
Little Willie John
No Regrets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Regrets
Last played on
You're A Sweetheart
Little Willie John
You're A Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're A Sweetheart
Last played on
ROCK WHILE THE ROCKIN`S GOOD
Little Willie John
ROCK WHILE THE ROCKIN`S GOOD
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Willie John Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist