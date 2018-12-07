Tommy JarrellBorn 1 March 1901. Died 28 January 1985
Tommy Jarrell
1901-03-01
Tommy Jarrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Tommy Jarrell (born Thomas Jefferson Jarrell, March 1, 1901 Surry County, North Carolina, died January 28, 1985) was an American fiddler, banjo player, and singer from the Mount Airy region of North Carolina's Appalachian Mountains.
Tommy Jarrell Tracks
The Drunken Hiccups
The Drunken Hiccups
As Time Draws Near
As Time Draws Near
June Apple
June Apple
Frankie Baker
Frankie Baker
