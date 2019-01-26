M-22Producer-songwriter duo constisting of Frank Sanders and Matt James
M-22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p045350n.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d59ac483-7ba7-42c7-af1d-237baa88576f
M-22 Biography (Wikipedia)
M-22 is a British-German DJ and producer duo consisting of Matt James and Frank Sanders. On March 22, the duo met, through a joint production, which is the reason for their stage name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
M-22 Tracks
Sort by
White Lies
M-22
White Lies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045350n.jpglink
White Lies
Last played on
First Time (feat. Medina)
M-22
First Time (feat. Medina)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xmpgc.jpglink
First Time (feat. Medina)
Last played on
First Time
M-22
First Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045350n.jpglink
First Time
Last played on
Back to artist