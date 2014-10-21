Cheick Tidiane Seck (born December 11, 1953) is a Malian musician, arranger and composer. He has written for and played with world-famous African (Fela Kuti, Mory Kanté, Salif Keita, Youssou N'Dour) and jazz (Hank Jones, Dee Dee Bridgewater) bands as well as musician Damon Albarn (Gorillaz and Rocket Juice & the Moon).