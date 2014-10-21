Cheick Tidiane SeckBorn 11 December 1953
Cheick Tidiane Seck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5998ceb-570b-4bea-9acf-d74bc127b4d4
Cheick Tidiane Seck Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheick Tidiane Seck (born December 11, 1953) is a Malian musician, arranger and composer. He has written for and played with world-famous African (Fela Kuti, Mory Kanté, Salif Keita, Youssou N'Dour) and jazz (Hank Jones, Dee Dee Bridgewater) bands as well as musician Damon Albarn (Gorillaz and Rocket Juice & the Moon).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cheick Tidiane Seck Tracks
Sort by
Ni Koui Ti (They Say)
Cheick Tidiane Seck
Ni Koui Ti (They Say)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheick Tidiane Seck Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist