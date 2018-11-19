Doug BoyleBorn 6 September 1962
Doug Boyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-09-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d59918e1-c6c6-4490-a2b5-8f4d305eaf1c
Doug Boyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Doug Boyle (born September 6th, 1962, Buckhurst Hill, Essex, England) is an English guitarist and composer, best known for his work with Robert Plant, Nigel Kennedy and later incarnations of Caravan.
Boyle's first major break was playing in Robert Plant's band (1987–92). Since 1994, he has played with Nigel Kennedy, while he joined Caravan in 1996. He remained with Caravan until 2007.
In 2010, Boyle released his first solo album, The Third Rail, available from his website. He toured with Nigel Kennedy throughout Europe.
Doug Boyle Tracks
29 Palms
29 Palms
The Wind Cries Mary
The Wind Cries Mary
Purple Haze
Purple Haze
Medley of Reels and Jigs (feat. Doug Boyle)
Medley of Reels and Jigs (feat. Doug Boyle)
