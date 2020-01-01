Marie PicassoBorn 24 April 1979
Marie Picasso (born Lilly Marie Pettersson on 24 April 1979) is a Swedish singer, host and model who first rose to fame as a housemate on the popular reality television show Big Brother, before going on to win the fourth series of the Swedish singing competition Idol.
