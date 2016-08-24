José Domingos de Morais (12 February 1941 – 23 July 2013), better known as Dominguinhos, was an acclaimed Brazilian composer, accordionist and singer.

His principal musical influences have been the music of Luiz Gonzaga, Forró and in general the music of the Sertão in the Brazilian Northeast. He further developed this typical Braziliane musical style, born out of the European, African and Indian influences in north-eastern Brazil, creating a unique style of Brazilian Popular Music.

He has performed with musicians such as Luiz Gonzaga, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa (with whom he toured in Midem), Zé Ramalho, Toquinho, Elba Ramalho, Yamandu Costa, and Maria Bethânia. Some of his hits were recorded by Bethânia, Gil, Chico Buarque, Elba Ramalho, and Fagner. In 1997 Dominguinhos wrote the soundtrack of the film O Cangaceiro. and participated in the Brazilian documentary "O Milagre de Santa Luzia" on the Brazilian accordion music. He has received various prizes and awards, including the Latin Grammy in 2002 for his album "Chegando de mansinho".