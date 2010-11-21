Garth Jennings
Garth Jennings Biography (Wikipedia)
Garth Jennings (born March 4, 1972) is a British film director, screenwriter, producer and actor. He is best known for directing the films The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Son of Rambow and Sing. Jennings co-founded the production company Hammer & Tongs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
