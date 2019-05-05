The Roberta Martin SingersFormed 1933. Disbanded 1969
The Roberta Martin Singers
1933
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Roberta Martin Singers were an African-American gospel group based in the United States.
Yield Not To Temptation
