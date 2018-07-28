Jacob Shea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d58c68e0-4f1c-4744-9d09-b9a781ba7fc7
Jacob Shea Tracks
Sort by
Planet Earth II (2016) Something Worth Protecting
Jacob Shea
Planet Earth II (2016) Something Worth Protecting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Earth II (2016) Something Worth Protecting
Orchestra
Last played on
Duck And Currents - Record Store Day 2018 release
Hans Zimmer
Duck And Currents - Record Store Day 2018 release
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp7b5.jpglink
Duck And Currents - Record Store Day 2018 release
Last played on
Planet Earth II - Snakes vs. Iguanas
Jacob Shea
Planet Earth II - Snakes vs. Iguanas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Planet Earth II - Snakes vs. Iguanas
Ensemble
Last played on
Jacob Shea Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist