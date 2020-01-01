D'Alma
The Grupo D'Alma is a Brazilian acoustic guitar ensemble. The group was formed in the 1970s by André Geraissati, Candido Penteado Serra, and Rui Saleme Yamamura. Ulisses Rocha and Mozart Mello joined the band in its later years.
