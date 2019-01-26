Sukhwinder Singh (born 18 July 1971) is an Indian Bollywood playback singer. Singh is famous for singing "Chaiyya Chaiyya" for which he won the Best Male Playback Award at the 1999 Filmfare Awards. The song, from Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se.., was composed by A. R. Rahman, written by Gulzar, and sung in duet with Sapna Awasthi. It was also featured in the musical Bombay Dreams and, in remixed arrangements, in the titles and credits segments of Spike Lee's 2006 film Inside Man. Singh later gained more international fame for singing "Jai Ho" from the film Slumdog Millionaire which won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media. His rendition for the 2014 released film Haider fetched him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.