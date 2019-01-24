Sharam Tayebi (Persian: شهرام طیبی‎, born January 12, 1970), better known as Sharam, is an Iranian-born American techno and house DJ and producer. Born in Tehran, Iran, he emigrated to Washington D.C. as a child. A mainstay of the Washington underground dance music scene, he has been active both as one half of the duo Deep Dish and solo artist, producer and mixer.

As part of Deep Dish, with Ali "Dubfire" Shirazinia, Sharam released two albums and produced or remixed a library of other releases including those from Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Rolling Stones as well as others. The duo received a Grammy nomination for their remix of Madonna's "Music" and won the "Best Remixed Recording" Grammy for their remix of Dido's "Thank You.” Deep Dish were nominated two times for their George Is On album—Best Single ("Say Hello") and Best Remix ("Flashdance" remixed by David Guetta).

As a solo artist, Sharam released two of his own albums and six mix compilations and produced or mixed fourteen other artists such as Bruno Mars, Coldplay, Steve Aoki, Shakira and more.