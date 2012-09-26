Serena-ManeeshFormed 1999
Serena-Maneesh
1999
Serena-Maneesh Biography (Wikipedia)
Serena-Maneesh (previously spelled Serena Maneesh, sometimes shortened to S-M) is an alternative rock band from Oslo, Norway.
Candlelighted - 6Music Session 19/05/2006
Chorale Lick - 6Music Session 19/05/2006
Hear Bleed Philharmonic - 6Music Session 19/05/2006
Drain Cosmetics Hub Session 19/05/2006
Magdalena (Symphony #8)
I Just Want To See Your Face
