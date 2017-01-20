will.i.am Biography (Wikipedia)
William James Adams, Jr. (born March 15, 1975), known professionally as will.i.am (pronounced "Will I am"), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, DJ, record producer, voice actor, and philanthropist, best known as a founding and lead member of the hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas.
As a solo artist, will has released four solo albums, beginning with Lost Change, released in 2001 through Atlantic Records. His second solo outing, Must B 21, was released on September 23, 2003. The track "Go!" was regularly used as the theme for the NBA Live 2005 and Madden NFL 2005 seasons. The third album, Songs About Girls, was released on September 25, 2007. He released his fourth studio album, #willpower, in 2013.
As a music producer, will.i.am has produced with other artists including Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, David Guetta, U2, Rihanna, Cheryl, Lady Gaga, Usher, Justin Timberlake, A. R. Rahman, Nicki Minaj, 2NE1, and Baby Kaely. In collaborations and with the Black Eyed Peas, he has a total of 41 top-40 entries on the UK Singles Chart since 1998, and has sold 9.4 million singles in the UK.
- will.i.am talks The Voice UK & Bollywood influences!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nm18y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nm18y.jpg2017-01-07T15:00:00.000Zwill.i.am talks to Preeya about the Bollywood influences in his music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nm1ky
- will.i.am chills with Preeya Kalidashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nl8j7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04nl8j7.jpg2017-01-07T14:55:00.000ZSuperstar music producer will.i.am chills with Preeya as The Voice UK sees a re-launch.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04nl8lz
- will.i.am discusses Black Eyed Peas reunionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vf766.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vf766.jpg2016-05-17T11:39:00.000ZTwin B & Yasmin Evans quiz will.i.am on a possible Black Eyed Peas reunion.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vf7dw
- 'It's a banter-thon!!' - Paloma Faith and will.i.am on the new season of The Voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dy960.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dy960.jpg2016-01-11T08:18:00.000ZIt sounds like Will might have been a bit upstaged by his new partners on The Voice UK...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dy972
- will.i.am & Jermain Jackman from The Voice UK chat to Twin & Yasminhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wv5gc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01wv5gc.jpg2014-04-04T11:46:00.000ZAhead of The Voice UK final, Jermain Jackman and his mentor will.i.am pop in for a chat!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wv5gy
