Cazals
2003
Cazals Biography
Cazals was a six-piece Indie rock band from London, England. Formed in 2003, in East London. They toured with Babyshambles and Daft Punk. In 2007, they signed to French label Kitsuné Music. Their debut album What Of Our Future was released in June, 2008. They announced their split up in November 2009.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
