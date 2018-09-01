Daniel Coulter Reynolds (born July 14, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is the lead vocalist and only remaining original member of the pop rock band Imagine Dragons. Reynolds also released an EP in 2011, titled Egyptian – EP, as a duo with Aja Volkman under the moniker Egyptian. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award.