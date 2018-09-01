Dan ReynoldsBorn 14 July 1987
Dan Reynolds
1987-07-14
Dan Reynolds Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Coulter Reynolds (born July 14, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He is the lead vocalist and only remaining original member of the pop rock band Imagine Dragons. Reynolds also released an EP in 2011, titled Egyptian – EP, as a duo with Aja Volkman under the moniker Egyptian. He is a recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award.
Dan Reynolds Tracks
Someone Else (feat. Dan Reynolds)
Steve Angello
Someone Else (feat. Dan Reynolds)
Someone Else (feat. Dan Reynolds)
