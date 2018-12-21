Wham!Formed 1981. Disbanded 1986
Wham! Biography (Wikipedia)
Wham! were an English pop duo consisting of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, formed in London in 1981.
Influenced by funk and soul music and presenting themselves as disaffected youth, Wham's 1983 debut album Fantastic addressed the United Kingdom's unemployment problem for young people and teen angst over adulthood.
Their second studio album Make It Big in 1984 was a worldwide pop smash hit, charting number one in both the UK and the United States. The singles from the album — "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", "Everything She Wants" and "Careless Whisper" — all topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US. In 1985, Wham made a highly publicized 10-day visit to China, the first by a Western pop group. The event was seen as a major watershed moment in increasing friendly bilateral relations between China and the West.
Wham became one of the most successful pop acts of the 1980s, selling more than 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986.
Wham! Tracks
Freedom
Young Guns (Go For It!)
Bad Boys
The Edge Of Heaven
Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go
I'm Your Man
Club Tropicana
Everything She Wants
If You Were There
