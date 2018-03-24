Donald "The Lamb" Lambert (12 February 1904 – 8 May 1962) was an American jazz stride pianist born in Princeton, New Jersey, perhaps best known for playing in Harlem night clubs throughout the 1920s. Lambert was taught piano by his mother but never learned to read music. For his particularly rapid left hand striding technique, he was a formidable opponent in cutting contests. Lambert is also notorious for an occasion on which he challenged Art Tatum at a jazz concert where other famous players were present.

Lambert's discography is very sparse: the only commercial recordings under his name were four titles made for RCA's Bluebird label in 1941, in which he interpreted classical themes: Richard Wagner's Pilgrim's Chorus from Tannhauser, Anitra's Dance by Edvard Grieg, Gaetano Donizetti's Sextet from Lucia di Lammermoor, and Jules Massenet's Elegie. However, several compilations were released in the 1980s containing live recordings dating from 1959–62. Lambert appeared at the 1960 Newport Jazz Festival alongside Eubie Blake and Willie "The Lion" Smith and was said to have outplayed both of them.