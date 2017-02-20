Charlie T. Wilbury, Jr.Born 20 October 1950
Charlie T. Wilbury, Jr.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-10-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d5709d8d-bc01-4a05-a4d6-07ee3e89b9e2
Charlie T. Wilbury, Jr. Tracks
Sort by
Not Alone Any More
Ray Cooper
Not Alone Any More
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnkf.jpglink
Not Alone Any More
Last played on
Last Night
Ray Cooper
Last Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnkf.jpglink
Last Night
Last played on
Back to artist