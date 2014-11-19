Future 3Formed 1994
Future 3
1994
Future 3 Biography (Wikipedia)
Future 3 is a Danish ambient music trio, consisting of Anders Remmer, Thomas Knak and Jesper Skaaning. Their music is, like many other Scandinavian ambient artists such as Biosphere, characterized by a cold and bright sound. Except for their latest album, released in 2002 using the name 'System', all their records have been released by the Danish record label April Records.
All three members of Future 3, have released solo records under aliases such as Dub Tractor (Anders Remmer), Acustic (Jesper Skaaning) and Opiate (Thomas Knak). In 1998, the single The boy from West Bronx, received some attention from international media such as MTV.
Future 3 Tracks
August
Future 3
August
August
