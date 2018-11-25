Paul Weston (born Paul Wetstein, March 12, 1912 – September 20, 1996) was an American pianist, arranger, composer, and conductor who worked in music and television from the 1930s to the 1970s, pioneering mood music and becoming known as "the Father of Mood Music". His compositions include popular music songs such as "I Should Care", "Day by Day", and "Shrimp Boats". He also wrote classical pieces, including "Crescent City Suite" and religious music, authoring several hymns and masses.

Born Paul Wetstein in Springfield, Massachusetts, Weston had a keen interest in music from an early age and learned to play the piano. He was educated at Springfield High School, then attended Dartmouth College and Columbia University.

At Dartmouth he formed his own band and toured with the college band. He joined Columbia's dance band, The Blue Lions, but was temporarily unable to perform following a rail accident, and he did some arrangements while he recovered. Weston sold his first musical arrangements to Joe Haymes in 1934. After Haymes requested more material, Weston's music was heard by Rudy Vallee, who offered him work on his radio show. Weston met Tommy Dorsey through Haymes and in 1936 became a member of Dorsey's orchestra. Weston persuaded Dorsey to hire The Pied Pipers after hearing them in 1938, and the group toured with the bandleader.