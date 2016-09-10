Charles HartBritish lyricist. Born 3 June 1961
Charles Hart (born 3 June 1961) is a British lyricist, songwriter and musician. He is best known for writing the lyrics to, and contributing to the book of, Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical The Phantom of the Opera and for writing the lyrics to Bend It Like Beckham the Musical. He also co-wrote (with Don Black) the lyrics to Lloyd Webber's 1989 musical Aspects of Love. Hart also re-wrote Glenn Slater's lyrics for Love Never Dies, the sequel to Phantom.
