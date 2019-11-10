Andrei Krylov (born 3 March 1959) is a Russian 7- and 6- string guitarist, composer and poet. He studied classical guitar, arrangement and composition in Saint Petersburg and later emigrated to Canada. In the 1980s and 1990s he worked as a guitarist for the Russian State concert company Lenconcert and the Old Petersburg music theater. He has given recitals in Russia, Ukraine, Estonia, USA and Canada. Krylov has recorded and performed for Russian, US and Canadian radio and television. He has composed original new flamenco and new-age music for films in Russia and the USA. His music has been featured in Time magazine[1]. The National Gallery of Canada has placed six films with Krylov's music (which highlight such artists as Toller Cranston (Canada), Mario Cabrera (Mexico) and Lena Bartula (USA), living in the Mexican city of San Miguel de Allende) in its Media Library. He also composed and recorded guitar music for films in Europe, New Zealand, Australia and USA including music for film about Esteban Vicente for museums featuring his art in New York and Madrid and the 2011 short film Katya by Mako Kamitsuna, featuring Tatar-Russian movie star Chulpan Khamatova. Krylov's classical/romantic guitar music was #1 in 2005 at Download.com website music charts (among 300 000 bands and soloists including pop music stars) [3]Download.com website [2].