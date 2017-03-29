James Grant
James Grant is a Scottish musician, singer and songwriter. He grew up in Glasgow's Castlemilk district and still resides in the city.
James Grant shares the music of his "Hero" David Bowie.
Reason To Love - James Grant
James Grant Tracks
Guma Slan Do Na Fearaibh (Badenoch Emigrant Song)
James Grant
Guma Slan Do Na Fearaibh (Badenoch Emigrant Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
I'll Comb The Tangles From Your Hair
James Grant
I'll Comb The Tangles From Your Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
I'll Comb The Tangles From Your Hair
Last played on
Wild Is The Wind
James Grant
Wild Is The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Wild Is The Wind
Last played on
Does It All Add Up To Nothing
James Grant
Does It All Add Up To Nothing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Does It All Add Up To Nothing
Performer
Last played on
Hallelujah (Recorded in session for BBC Radio Scotland Music Extra)
James Grant
Hallelujah (Recorded in session for BBC Radio Scotland Music Extra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
My Father's Coat (The Quay Sessions, 14 Jan 2015)
James Grant
My Father's Coat (The Quay Sessions, 14 Jan 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Walk The Last Mile (The Quay Sessions, 14 Jan 2015)
James Grant
Walk The Last Mile (The Quay Sessions, 14 Jan 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Rhinestone Lullaby
James Grant
Rhinestone Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Rhinestone Lullaby
Last played on
Walk the Last Mile
James Grant
Walk the Last Mile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Walk the Last Mile
Last played on
Halllelujah
James Grant
Halllelujah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Halllelujah
Ensemble
Winter
James Grant
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Winter
Ensemble
Jocelyn Square
James Grant
Jocelyn Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Jocelyn Square
Ensemble
Scarecrow Song
James Grant
Scarecrow Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Scarecrow Song
Last played on
Evangeline
James Grant
Evangeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Evangeline
Last played on
THE BLUE TRAIN
James Grant
THE BLUE TRAIN
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
THE BLUE TRAIN
Last played on
Lake Louise
James Grant
Lake Louise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Lake Louise
Last played on
Dark Star
James Grant
Dark Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Dark Star
Last played on
A Tale Best Forgotten
James Grant
A Tale Best Forgotten
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
A Tale Best Forgotten
Last played on
Summer Farm
James Grant
Summer Farm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Summer Farm
Last played on
This Could Be The Day
James Grant
This Could Be The Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
This Could Be The Day
Last played on
In A Broken Dream
James Grant
In A Broken Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
In A Broken Dream
Last played on
The Bay At The Nape Of Your Neck
James Grant
The Bay At The Nape Of Your Neck
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
The Bay At The Nape Of Your Neck
Last played on
The Blue Train
James Grant
The Blue Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
The Blue Train
Last played on
Monica
James Grant
Monica
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Monica
Last played on
Dandelion Clock
James Grant
Dandelion Clock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Dandelion Clock
Last played on
Evangeline
James Grant
Evangeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fp343.jpglink
Evangeline
Last played on
Walk The Last Mile With You
James Grant
Walk The Last Mile With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk The Last Mile With You
Performer
Last played on
