GabrielleBritish singer-songwriter. Born 16 April 1970
Louisa Gabrielle Bobb (born 19 July 1969), known professionally as Gabrielle, is an English singer and songwriter. Bobb was born in Hackney, London. Known for her ptosis, the drooping of one eyelid, she released her debut single "Dreams" in 1993 which topped the UK Singles Chart the same year. Other singles include "Going Nowhere", "Give Me a Little More Time", "Walk On By" and "If You Ever" – a duet with East 17.
After a few quiescent years Gabrielle made a comeback with "Rise", which became Gabrielle's second UK number one in 2000. The album of the same name also reached the top spot in the UK Albums Chart, where it stayed for three weeks. "Out of Reach" from the soundtrack to the film Bridget Jones's Diary reached number four in the UK Singles Chart. Gabrielle's greatest hits collection, Dreams Can Come True, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 was released in 2001.
Gabrielle Live in Session
Gabrielle chats to Nick Bright
Gabrielle Tracks
Out Of Reach
When A Woman
Rise
Dreams
Under My Skin
Give Me A Little More Time
If You Ever (feat. Gabrielle)
No Big Deal
Sunshine (Wookie Main Mix)
Walk On By
Shine
