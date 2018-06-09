Paul Newland is a composer, musician, and founding member of the group [rout], and the electric guitar duo, exquisite corpse (David Arrowsmith/Paul Newland).

He studied composition at the Royal Northern College of Music with Anthony Gilbert and visiting tutor Harrison Birtwistle, at the Royal Academy of Music in London with Michael Finnissy and at Royal Holloway, University of London with Simon Holt receiving his doctorate in 2006.[citation needed] While a student at the Royal Academy of Music, György Ligeti awarded Newland the Josiah Parker prize for composition.[citation needed] In 1999, he was awarded a Japanese government Monbusho scholarship to study with Japanese composer Jo Kondo, and lived in Japan from 1999 to 2002.

Recent commissions and performances include Difference is everywhere (2017) for the Elias String Quartet, commissioned by the Wigmore Hall Trust, things that happen again (again) (2017) for Music We'd Like to Hear, and Angus MacPhee (2015) commissioned by Ilan Volkov for the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and premiered in Glasgow at Tectonics 2015.