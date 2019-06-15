The Nails
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d55deff8-24e7-4b52-bd66-4460147c85ab
The Nails Biography (Wikipedia)
The Nails were originally a five-piece new wave band that formed in Boulder, Colorado in 1976. In Colorado, they were originally named The Ravers, and their roadie, Eric Boucher, later became known as Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys. The band members were Marc Campbell (lead vocals, guitar), Dave Kaufman (keyboards), Al Leis (drums), Artie Freeman (lead guitar), and Jon Cormany (bass).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Nails Tracks
Sort by
88 Lines About 44 Women
The Nails
88 Lines About 44 Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.30/img/track_fallback.pnglink
88 Lines About 44 Women
Last played on
The Nails Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist