Leroy Eliot "Slam" Stewart (September 21, 1914 – December 10, 1987) was an American jazz double bass player whose trademark style was his ability to bow the bass (arco) and simultaneously hum or sing an octave higher. He was a violinist before switching to bass at the age of 20.
I Got Rhythm
George Gershwin
I Got Rhythm
I Got Rhythm
Ain't Misbehavin'
The Benny Carter All-Star Sax Ensemble
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ain't Misbehavin'
Moppin' and Boppin'
Fats Waller
Moppin' and Boppin'
Moppin' and Boppin'
I got rhythm
Tiny Grimes, Art Tatum, Art Tatum & Slam Stewart
I got rhythm
I got rhythm
Sweet Man
Slam Stewart
Sweet Man
Sweet Man
