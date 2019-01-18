Stuart Liddell
Stuart Liddell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d55c3c1f-0935-4e84-ada0-daf13f06472f
Stuart Liddell Tracks
Sort by
A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal, Fagail Bharraidh, Tom an t-Searraich, Break Yet Bass Drone, Harris Dance, McFadden's Reel
Stuart Liddell
A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal, Fagail Bharraidh, Tom an t-Searraich, Break Yet Bass Drone, Harris Dance, McFadden's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murdo's Wedding; Flett from Flotta; Loch Ruan; The Battle of Waterloo
Stuart Liddell
Murdo's Wedding; Flett from Flotta; Loch Ruan; The Battle of Waterloo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Praise of Morag
Stuart Liddell
In Praise of Morag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Praise of Morag
Last played on
The Abercairney Highlanders/The Shepherd's Crook/The Cockerel In The Creel
Stuart Liddell
The Abercairney Highlanders/The Shepherd's Crook/The Cockerel In The Creel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inspector Donald Campbell of Ness, the Old Woman's Dance, the Atholl Highlanders, The Came
Stuart Liddell
Inspector Donald Campbell of Ness, the Old Woman's Dance, the Atholl Highlanders, The Came
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Busy Buddy / Blue Lagoon
Stuart Liddell
Busy Buddy / Blue Lagoon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Busy Buddy / Blue Lagoon
Last played on
Mairi Bhan Og/the Miniscus/Michael Grey
Stuart Liddell
Mairi Bhan Og/the Miniscus/Michael Grey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Garden of Roses
Stuart Liddell
The Garden of Roses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Garden of Roses
Last played on
6/8 MARCHES: THE DUNDEE CITY POLICE PIPE BAND/THE BRAEMAR GATHERING
Stuart Liddell
6/8 MARCHES: THE DUNDEE CITY POLICE PIPE BAND/THE BRAEMAR GATHERING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Col JM Grant/Pap Of Glencoe/Arniston Castle/Susan Macleod/Drumlithie/Kildonan
Stuart Liddell
Col JM Grant/Pap Of Glencoe/Arniston Castle/Susan Macleod/Drumlithie/Kildonan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament for the Laird of Anapool
Stuart Liddell
Lament for the Laird of Anapool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lament for the Laird of Anapool
Last played on
P/M George Allen/Biddy From Sligo
Stuart Liddell
P/M George Allen/Biddy From Sligo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
P/M George Allen/Biddy From Sligo
Last played on
The Stornoway Hornpipe/Biddy From Sligo
Stuart Liddell
The Stornoway Hornpipe/Biddy From Sligo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stornoway Hornpipe/Biddy From Sligo
Last played on
Rothiemurchus / Abercairney Highlanders / Capt Colin Campbell / John Roy Stewart / Fiona MacLeod / The Little Cascade
Stuart Liddell
Rothiemurchus / Abercairney Highlanders / Capt Colin Campbell / John Roy Stewart / Fiona MacLeod / The Little Cascade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamnet for the Dead
Stuart Liddell
Lamnet for the Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamnet for the Dead
Last played on
THE DIRTY BEE/CLUELESS/HUMOURS OF TULLA/PICNIC IN THE SKY/BANJO BREAKDOWN
Stuart Liddell
THE DIRTY BEE/CLUELESS/HUMOURS OF TULLA/PICNIC IN THE SKY/BANJO BREAKDOWN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Susan MacLeod / John Roy Stewart / Thompson's dirk / Willie Murray's Reel
Stuart Liddell
Susan MacLeod / John Roy Stewart / Thompson's dirk / Willie Murray's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal, Fagail Bharraidh, Tom an t-Searraich, Break Yet Bass Drone, Harris Dance, McFadden's Reel, Alasdair Fraser's Welcome to Cape breton, The Sheepwife
Stuart Liddell
A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal, Fagail Bharraidh, Tom an t-Searraich, Break Yet Bass Drone, Harris Dance, McFadden's Reel, Alasdair Fraser's Welcome to Cape breton, The Sheepwife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaelic Airs And Reels: A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal/Fagail Bharraidh/Tom An Earraich..
Stuart Liddell
Gaelic Airs And Reels: A Mhoire Mhin-Gheal/Fagail Bharraidh/Tom An Earraich..
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MRS JOHN MACCOLL/ROTHIEMURCHUS/LADY LOUDON/SUSAN MACLEOD/JOHN GARROWAY/LITTLE CASCADE
Stuart Liddell
MRS JOHN MACCOLL/ROTHIEMURCHUS/LADY LOUDON/SUSAN MACLEOD/JOHN GARROWAY/LITTLE CASCADE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Pap of Glencoe,The Abercairney Highlanders ,John Roy Stewart ,Catlodge , John Morrison of Assynt House ,The Cockerel in the Creel
Stuart Liddell
The Pap of Glencoe,The Abercairney Highlanders ,John Roy Stewart ,Catlodge , John Morrison of Assynt House ,The Cockerel in the Creel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clan macColl/Arthur Bignold Of Lochrosque/Arniston Castle/Catlodge/John Morrison Of Assynt House/The Cockerel In The Creel
Stuart Liddell
Clan macColl/Arthur Bignold Of Lochrosque/Arniston Castle/Catlodge/John Morrison Of Assynt House/The Cockerel In The Creel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving Port Askaig/The Highland Brigade Depot
Stuart Liddell
Leaving Port Askaig/The Highland Brigade Depot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fr John MacMillan of Barra
Stuart Liddell
Fr John MacMillan of Barra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fr John MacMillan of Barra
Last played on
Stuart Liddell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist