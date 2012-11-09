Sons of Joy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d55bcbda-6e93-4a14-94ae-a41a6160e6b4
Sons of Joy Tracks
Sort by
Old Time Religion
Sons of Joy
Old Time Religion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Old Time Religion
Last played on
Keep My Body Down
Sons of Joy
Keep My Body Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep My Body Down
Last played on
Jesus
Sons of Joy
Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jesus
Last played on
Go Tell it on the Mountain
Sons of Joy
Go Tell it on the Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody's Talking Bout Jesus
Sons of Joy
Somebody's Talking Bout Jesus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Grave Keep My Body Down
Sons of Joy
Ain't No Grave Keep My Body Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep My Body
Sons of Joy
Keep My Body
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keep My Body
Last played on
Sons of Joy Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist