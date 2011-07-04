Paul WesterbergBorn 31 December 1959
Paul Westerberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwwv.jpg
1959-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d558f844-4db0-4bc3-ba22-49ad2ca2722e
Paul Westerberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Harold Westerberg (born December 31, 1959) is an American musician, best known as the lead singer, guitarist and songwriter in The Replacements, one of the seminal alternative rock bands of the 1980s. He launched a solo career after the dissolution of that band. In recent years, he has cultivated a more independent-minded approach, primarily recording his music at home in his basement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Westerberg Tracks
Sort by
Ghost on the Canvas
Paul Westerberg
Ghost on the Canvas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Ghost on the Canvas
Only Lie Worth Telling
Paul Westerberg
Only Lie Worth Telling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Dyslexic Heart
Paul Westerberg
Dyslexic Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Dyslexic Heart
Profile
Paul Westerberg
Profile
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Profile
Waiting For Somebody
Paul Westerberg
Waiting For Somebody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Waiting For Somebody
Last played on
It's a Wonderful Lie
Paul Westerberg
It's a Wonderful Lie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
It's a Wonderful Lie
Last played on
Things
Paul Westerberg
Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
Things
Last played on
World Class Fad
Paul Westerberg
World Class Fad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwwv.jpglink
World Class Fad
Last played on
Paul Westerberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist