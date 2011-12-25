Anjan Dutt (born 19 January 1953) is an Indian film director, actor, and singer-songwriter- and a professional of the 1991s Bengali music scene defined by anyodharar gaan (alternative music), reminiscent of western folk music. His music is said to be influenced by blues, bluegrass, folk and country music.

He is also an accomplished actor, having started his career in Bengali cinema. His first film was Chalachirto directed, by Mrinal Sen, for which he won the prize for the best newcomer actor at the Venice Film Festival. He acted in Aparna Sen's hit film, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. In 2018 he featured in Swapnasandhani's new play Taraye Taraye, as Vincent Van Gogh, under the direction of Kaushik Sen.

He is also a national award-winning filmmaker and is one of the most prominent directors of Bengali cinema, directing The Bong Connection, Chalo Let's Go, and Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona. In recent years, he has directed the Byomkesh Bakshi movie series.