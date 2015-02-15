Stephen BartonBorn 17 September 1982
Stephen Barton
Stephen Barton Biography
Stephen Barton (born 17 September 1982) is a British film and video game composer who has lived and worked in Los Angeles since 2001. He has composed the music for dozens of major film, television and video game projects, including Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Titanfall, Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away (with James Cameron), and Disney's Motorcity.
