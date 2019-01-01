Martina JankováSoprano. Born 1972
Martina Janková
1972
Martina Janková Biography (Wikipedia)
Martina Janková (born 1972, Orlová) is a Czech operatic soprano. She has been successful in a number of opera contests, including winning first prize at the competition Neue Stimmen in Gütersloh. She has been a member of the Zürich Opera since 1998. She is particularly known for her portrayals in operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and George Frideric Handel.
