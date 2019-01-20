Mitzi GaynorBorn 4 September 1931
Mitzi Gaynor
Mitzi Gaynor Biography
Mitzi Gaynor (born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber; September 4, 1931) is an American actress, singer, and dancer. Her notable films include There's No Business Like Show Business (1954), which featured Irving Berlin's music and also starred Ethel Merman, Dan Dailey, Marilyn Monroe, Donald O'Connor, and Johnnie Ray; and South Pacific, the 1958 motion picture adaptation of the stage musical by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
I'm In Love With A Wonderful Guy
I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair
Honey Bun
Cockeyed Optimist
Wash That Man Out Of My Hair
Honey Bun
Hair
Twin Soliloquies/Some Enchanted Evening
Finale - "South Pacific"
