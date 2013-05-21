The Peacocks are a Swiss rockabilly influenced, upright bass driven punk rock band from Winterthur founded in 1990. The trio consists of Hasu Langhart on the guitar/vocals, Jürg Luder on drums, and Simon Langhard on the double bass. Their signature look comprises black 1950s-style suits and pompadour hairstyles. The Peacocks are known for the infectious energy of their live performances.