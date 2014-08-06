Los Chichos is a Spanish Gypsy band that was formed in the mid-1970s by singer-songwriter Juan Antonio Jiménez and brothers Julio and Emilio González. The band reached its peak popularity in the 1980s and restructured in 1990 when Jiménez began his solo career. Los Chichos has sold 20 million records, making it one of the best-selling Spanish groups in history. Their songs focused on several topics and themes of Spanish Gypsy life including delinquency, violence, drugs, and love. They performed the popular rumba flamenca in the vein of Los Chunguitos.