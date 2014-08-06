Los ChichosFormed 1973
Los Chichos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d54ea4a6-0b9c-4e47-bed0-289ae9ff4037
Los Chichos Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Chichos is a Spanish Gypsy band that was formed in the mid-1970s by singer-songwriter Juan Antonio Jiménez and brothers Julio and Emilio González. The band reached its peak popularity in the 1980s and restructured in 1990 when Jiménez began his solo career. Los Chichos has sold 20 million records, making it one of the best-selling Spanish groups in history. Their songs focused on several topics and themes of Spanish Gypsy life including delinquency, violence, drugs, and love. They performed the popular rumba flamenca in the vein of Los Chunguitos.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Los Chichos Tracks
Sort by
Romantica Amazonica
Los Chichos
Romantica Amazonica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romantica Amazonica
Last played on
Los Chichos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist