Stefania MalagúMezzo-soprano. Born 11 March 1932. Died 16 January 1989
Bella Figlia Dell' Amore
Giuseppe Verdi
Proms 1962: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-30T07:58:07
30
Jul
1962
