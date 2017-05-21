DawnSwedish death metal. Formed 1990
Dawn
1990
Dawn Biography (Wikipedia)
Dawn is a Swedish extreme metal band, from Linköping formed by Frederik Söderberg in 1990; while they disbanded for nearly a decade, they have reconvened and are active today. The band has released eight recordings, including two full-length albums. The album The Fourfold Furnace was announced as early as 2003, and finally scheduled to be released in 2008. However, as of 2016, the album has still not been released.
