Yeree Suh
Yeree Suh Tracks
Don, Pli selon pli
Pierre Boulez
Last played on
Three Pieces for Orchestra (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Alban Berg
Last played on
Lauda per la Nativita del Signore
Ottorino Respighi
Last played on
Carmina burana - cantiones profanae for soloists, chorus and orchestra: Part 3; Uf dem anger: Part 4; In taberna
Carl Orff
Last played on
A Foreign Field for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Torsten Rasch
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Boulez, A Celebration
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2016-08-12T19:58:27
12
Aug
2016
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
Total Immersion: Pierre Boulez at 90: Total Immersion: Pierre Boulez at 90 - 7.30pm Concert
Barbican, London
2015-03-21T19:58:27
21
Mar
2015
19:30
Barbican, London
