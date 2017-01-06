Platinum Hook70s disco soul/funk group. Formed 1976
1976
Platinum Hook Biography (Wikipedia)
Platinum Hook was an American funk band. They had a minor hit in the UK with "Standing On The Verge".
Gotta Find A Woman
Standing On The Verge (Of Getting It On)
Gotta Find A Woman (From The Album, Platinum Hook)
